Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) For making every devotee feel closer to Lord Jagannath's chariot, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Tuesday said a devotee can track the movement of the Rath Yatra in Kolkata on June 27 on a website.

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das said in a statement that for the first time, there will be a dedicated tech support system "to help every devotee feel closer to the Lord's chariot."

Also Read | Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

"Wherever you are - near or far - you can now track the divine chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladev and Devi Subhadra Devi in real time and stay connected with the divine journey by scanning the QR code from Kolkatarathyatra.live website," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)