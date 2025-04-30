Digha (WB), Apr 30 (PTI) ISKCON vice-president Radharaman Das on Wednesday welcomed Bangladesh High Court's decision to grant bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, five months after he was arrested on charge of defaming the neighbouring country's national flag.

The ISKCON official was speaking after the inauguration of the newly built Jagannath Temple in West Bengal's Digha.

"This is very good news and we welcome it. We had prayed for him this morning. Then around 3 pm, we got to know that he got bail. This is because of the blessings of Lord Jagannath," Radharaman Das said.

On October 31 last year, a case with Kotwali police station in Chattogram was filed, accusing Chinmoy Krishna Das and 18 others of disrespecting the Bangladesh national flag.

A former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25, 2024.

“We also prayed for the safety of Hindus and other minorities living in Bangladesh,” Radharaman Das added.

