Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly condemned Israel's recent military strikes on Iran, calling them a "reckless act of aggression" that could further destabilise the region and trigger a "wider war."

In a statement posted on social media, Stalin said, "Israel's strikes on Iran is a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war. Coupled with the continued bombardment of #Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned."

He urged the international community to take a stronger stand against the escalation of violence. "The world must push for restraint, justice, and meaningful diplomacy," he added.

Stalin's remarks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel's expanded military operations and ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and "strongly condemned" the military strikes carried out by Israel on Iran on June 13.

However, India refrained from participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussions on a statement condemning Israel's military strikes on Iran, and urged for dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation.

"India's own position on the matter had been articulated by us on 13 June 2025, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation, and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The SCO's statement comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following Israel's strikes which it called a "pre-emptive operation" on Iran targeting the latter's nuclear program on Friday.

In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events.

"The External Affairs Minister too discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy," it added.

MEA said that the overall position of India was communicated to other SCO members.

"Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement," MEA said.

SCO issued a strong statement on Saturday condemning military strikes "carried out by Israel against Iran on June 13".

In its statement, SCO expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran's sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability," the statement said.

India had on Friday expressed its deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues," MEA had said.

It said India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the statement said. (ANI)

