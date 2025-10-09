Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan on Thursday met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a one-on-one meeting. In their interaction, they discussed various achievements of ISRO and the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad.

According to the Gujarat Government, he stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISRO has successfully launched more than 90 satellites in the past 11 years. He also informed the Chief Minister that India has established itself as a self-reliant nation among developed countries in the field of space research.

During the meeting, the state's Chief Minister also congratulated ISRO for their remarkable achievement. He also appreciated the opportunities provided by the Prime Minister for private players in the space sector. Regarding the proposal for land required by ISRO in Gujarat, the Chief Minister expressed the state government's positive approach.

The Chief Secretary, Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, M. K. Das, Principal Secretary, Industries and Mines, Ms Mamta Verma, and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, and DST Secretary P. Bharathi were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

