Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): ISRO successfully conducted a short-duration hot test of its Semicryogenic Engine at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Odisha, marking another key step in the engine's development after the first successful hot test on March 28.

A short-duration hot test of the Semicryogenic Engine was successfully conducted at the test facility in ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Odisha, on April 24, said an official statement from ISRO.

This ignition test is the second milestone after the successful first hot test on March 28, 2025, which was a major breakthrough in the testing of the Semicryogenic engine test programme.

In this test, the Engine Power Head Test Article, encompassing all engine systems except the thrust chamber, was subjected to a hot test for a duration of 3.5 seconds, that validated the engine start-up sequence, the statement added.

Further, as per the Indian space agency, during the test, the engine was successfully ignited and operated up to 60 per cent of its rated power level, demonstrating stable and controlled performance.

These tests are part of a planned series of evaluations designed to validate the design integrity and performance of critical subsystems, including the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo pumps, pre-burner and associated control systems, the statement added.

The results provided crucial data to finalise the operational sequencing of the full Semicryogenic engine.

Further qualification tests are scheduled to comprehensively validate the engine system, ultimately paving the way for its induction into ISRO's launch vehicles. (ANI)

