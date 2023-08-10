New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at Congress, saying name of Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury, party’ leader in Lok Sabha was not in the party’s list of speakers in the no-confidence motion debate, asking whether its a compulsion or a call from Kolkata.

In reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against his government PM Modi said that the Congress party has continuously “side-lined” its leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

“When the no-confidence motion was moved against the Vajpayee government (former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee), Sharad Pawar(then a member of the Congress party) was leading the debate in 1999. In 2003, a motion was moved once again, that time, Sonia Gandhi led the debate and in 2018 also, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, the leader of the opposition took charge of the debate. But this time, what has happened to you, Adhir Babu? His party did not give a chance to him to speak. It was Amit Shah who gave him a chance to speak and it was you (Speaker) who allowed him even after his time was passed,” PM Modi said.

He further said that he was unable to understand the ‘compulsion’ for not mentioning Adhir as the speaker from the Congress party.

“I do not know what is your compulsion. Why he has been side-lined? Maybe there would be a call from Kolkata. Congress insults him again and again. I express my sympathy to Adhir Babu,” he added.

The Prime Minister then took a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury and said "But he is an expert on how to do a complete mess (Gud ka gobar kaise karna hai, usme ye mahir hain)," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, the members of the Opposition kept asking the PM to speak on Manipur.

However, starting his speech, Modi took a jibe at the Opposition over moving a no-confidence motion against his government saying that this is the blessing of God that a motion for floor test has been brought by the opposition.

“God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..." PM Modi said while replying to the no-trust vote.

The PM also said that Opposition's No-Confidence has always been lucky for the NDA government.

"In a way, Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (The opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," he said, adding that the trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again. (ANI)

