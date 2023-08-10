Mangalore, August 10: In a disturbing incident of apparent intentional cruelty, a person locked up his pet dog inside his car at Kempegowda International Airport on a recent Monday evening and went to wander inside facility. Adding to the negligence, the car was wrongly parked in an inappropriate lane. When Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staffers reached it, they found the windows of the black Fiat rolled up and the dog gasping for breath inside. Responding swiftly, they broke the car's windows to rescue the distressed canine.

According to the New Indian Express, Vikram Ramdass Lingeshwar (41), a flyer residing in Kasturi Nagar, Bengaluru, had booked a ticket to Coimbatore through a Mumbai-bound flight operated by Akasa Airlines (Flight QP 1138), scheduled for departure at 8.50 pm. According to airport insiders, his Fiat car was left abandoned in an incorrect parking lane starting at 3.52 pm. The report stated that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of CISF was alerted regarding an abandoned vehicle at approximately 5.45 pm. Upon arriving at the scene, the team discovered a distressed black Great Dane dog trapped in the car, struggling for air and bleeding from the nose. Dog Brutally Killed on Camera in Pune: Speeding Luxury Sports Car Lamborghini Crushes Canine to Death At FC Road (Watch Video).

The TNIE report added that a CISF's canine handler, Naveen, along with sub-inspector B K Muni and Mahesha from the dog squad, decided to shatter the glass windows and rescue the dog. “The dog was gasping. He was taken out and given a lot of water to drink. An NGO, Charlie Animal Rescue, was contacted, and the dog was handed over for further treatment,” a source said. Dog Dies in Locked Car in Agra Video: Pet Dog Dead After Tourists Visiting Taj Mahal Leaves It Inside Locked Four-Wheeler, Disturbing Footage Surfaces.

A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Lingeshwar, under two sections - IPC 429 (killing and maiming cattle) and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The flyer is out on bail.

