New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The police have told the Delhi High Court that it has issued instructions to all the police stations and units to take action as per law in cases of honey trapping without harassing the accused persons.

The submission was made before Justice Suresh Kait who in September this year directed the Delhi Police to call for reports from all police stations in cases of 'honey trap' or extortion and issue standing orders for taking action.

Pursuant to the court's September 23 direction, the police on December 21 said "a circular has also been issued to all police stations and units with the instructions that in all cases of honey trapping, action may be taken as per law without harassing the accused persons".

The court's September order had come while granting anticipatory bail to a businessman, accused in a rape case, who claimed that he was trapped and tricked under a well-designed, meticulously planned and thoroughly woven racket of extortionists.

The businessman was represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa.

The high court had also directed the police to find out whether the complainant in the instant case and her neighbour/associate were involved in any other similar cases.

It had also asked the police to find out if there were similar cases in other parts of the city.

The police have told the court that according to reports received from other districts and units, three cases having similar modus operandi as the instant case were found in Rohini and in all three, the complainants were another set of two women.

The police have also told the court that the complainant's associate in the instant case had herself lodged a similar complaint in 2016.

It further told the court that in the instant case, all endeavours would be made to complete the investigation within three months.

In view of the submissions made by the police, the court said no further orders need to be passed in the matter before it.

According to the prosecution, in the instant case, the woman and the man were strangers till August 24, and as she was looking for a job, she got the man's number and texted him.

The man replied that he was looking for a 'hot personal assistant' and a meeting was fixed and the woman sent her location where the man came with a wine, it had alleged.

It had also alleged that after drinks, the man raped her and she called her neighbour for help. When she came, she saw the man running away from the woman's house and the matter was reported to police.

However, Pahwa had argued in court that as per the WhatsApp chat, the woman had got the man's number through an online job portal and she asked him whether he was looking for any personal assistant.

When the man answered in affirmative, the woman, instead of sending pictures in professional suits or attire, sent her sensuous pictures in bathing suits or bikinis, he contended.

The counsel claimed that the man's advances were overly welcomed by the complainant and there was not an iota of any demur or protest.

The complainant then called the man at her home and when her demand of Rs five lakh was not fulfilled, she registered an entirely fabricated, false and concocted case of rape against him, Pahwa had argued.

He had also said that when the man came to know about lodging of an FIR against him, he gave representation to the police and also filed a complaint against the woman and her associates for extortion of money but no action was taken after which he approached a trial court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)