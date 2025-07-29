Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Jul 28 (PTI) An IT employee belonging to the Scheduled Caste was hacked to death by a youth, allegedly over an inter-caste relationship, police said on Monday.

The 27-year-old victim was employed as an engineer with a software firm in Chennai. He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday by an armed gang led by the accused youth, police said.

The suspect, S Surjith, was arrested on Monday.

According to a police officer, both the parents of the accused are sub-inspectors.

A case has been registered against the SI couple and their son Surjith under various sections of BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

