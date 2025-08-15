Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): Victims of the Kishtwar cloudburst described a scene of sudden chaos as a flash flood tore through Chesoti village along the Machail Mata Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The disaster has claimed at least 45 lives, left over 100 injured, and many are still reported missing, as rescue operations continue.

Also Read | Kishtwar Cloudburst: 38 Feared Dead, Massive Rescue Operation Underway.

Recalling how debris and water engulfed the area within minutes, trapping several people, one victim told ANI the cloudburst occurred with a blast-like sound, and within two minutes, about four feet of debris surrounded them.

"We were right there... suddenly there was a blast-like sound, and after the cloudburst, we started to evacuate, but within 2 minutes, there was 4 feet of debris. We managed to rescue some people, but others got trapped. We were 11 members; we are safe, but my daughter and my wife were trapped in the debris, and now they are stable..." he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

Another survivor described being caught in the flash flood, "A lot of people were dead and many were injured... I was amid the waters when a policeman helped me and brought me to the hospital... My sister is missing right now..."

A third victim said, "Suddenly, there was a sound like a bomb exploding, and everyone started shouting, 'Run, run.' As I started to run, I got trapped in the debris, and an electricity pole fell on me. After that, I called out to my daughter, and she pulled me out from there...".

Vishal Mehra, a devotee from Jammu who had come for the Machail Mata Yatra, said, "We were returning after the darshan and had stopped at Chesoti. A part of our group was a little behind. We were having tea, and as soon as we finished, Army personnel told us to run from there. We rushed, but we got trapped in the debris."

"My sister and nephew are missing. There has been a massive loss...It felt like a sudden blast, and we could not act in time," he said.

Another victim recalled, "When the cloud burst, we were flown away and I was stuck under a car... My mother was under an electricity pole... Administration took quick action, and the vehicles of the army and the CRPF arrived immediately..."

The cloudburst struck Chesoti village of Paddar, along the Machail Mata Yatra route, around 11 am on Thursday, when a large number of devotees were present.

J&K Leader of Opposition and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma called it "a very big disaster". "There was a huge rush here as devotees in large numbers participated in the Machail Mata Yatra. There has been a huge loss...42 bodies have been retrieved...This is a very big disaster...I am hopeful that tomorrow, if the weather allows, rescue operations will be carried out through helicopter services..." he said.

Meanwhile, officials said the toll has risen to 45, with more than 100 injured. Many are still missing. Relief operations are underway in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other civilian agencies.

The White Knight Corps has deployed more than five columns of 60 personnel each, along with medical detachments, to rescue the missing people.

"Over five columns of 60 personnel each and medical detachments of the White Knight Corps are on the ground, working tirelessly in consonance with JKP, SDRF, and other civilian agencies to save lives & assist those in need. Search for missing underway with medical aid & support reaching affected families. Relief operations continue," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Kishtwar Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Singh said multiple agencies, including J-K Police, SDRF, Fire Services, CISF, CRPF and the Army, are involved in the ongoing rescue work.

"45 have been confirmed dead, while over 100 injured have been shifted (for treatment). Many people are still feared missing. We will update as more missing people or dead bodies are found... Ambulance and local people are also working shoulder to shoulder with the police for the rescue operation... 8-10 of the deceased people were identified, and the identification process is going on..." he said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)