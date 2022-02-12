New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing hijab row in the country, national secretary of the BJP, Sunil Deodhar, on Saturday said that it is the right time to bring in the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Deodhar said, "It is the right time to bring in the Uniform Civil Code, it is already getting too late. When it comes to society, people of all religions and castes practise different religious beliefs. When we come together as a society, there should be one law for everyone. It is the right time, especially when such a big controversy is on in the country on the issue of hijab."

Talking about the protest of Muslim society in Andhra Pradesh's Kodam, the BJP leader said that the Uniform Civil Code should be followed by everyone as it brings equality for all in the educational institutions.

"This is wrong. Our view is clear on this, 'no hijab, only kitaab' (books). When you come to a school, you should follow the uniform of that school. Uniform is there because it is 'Uniform' (same for all). There should be equality for all," he said.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that if his government is formed in the state, he will introduce the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

Lauding his announcement, Deodhar said that the Chief Ministers of other states should also bring in UCC in their respective states.

"I congratulate him for the decision. His victory is assured. As soon as he comes back to power, he will fulfil his promise. Not only Uttarakhand, but the Chief Ministers of all the states should also bring in the UCC. The founding fathers of the Constitution had mentioned UCC in Article 44 of the Constitution," he said.

"In 1967, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh had passed a resolution and said that there should be UCC in the country," the BJP leader added.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khan for "chopping offhand" remark, Deodhar said that her demand for wearing hijab inside the classroom will never be tolerated.

"This is wrong. Nobody is talking about touching the hijab. We are not talking about touching anybody. Her demand of wearing a hijab inside the classroom would not be tolerated. This should not happen, everyone is equal. if there is a uniform, one should wear a uniform. I condemn her statement," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "If you try to disrespect us by snatching our "aanchal", if you surround our daughters with thousands of people, then we will tell you what can we do. We know how to safeguard our modesty (Hame aata hai apni aanchal ki hifajat karna). If you threaten to disrespect us, would we let it happen? If your hands threaten our dignity, we will chop them off and protect our self-respect. I stand by my statement."

Meanwhile. the Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state. (ANI)

