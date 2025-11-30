New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against Left-Wing Extremism, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has completed a year-long strategic expansion into the dense and previously inaccessible Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh, sealing what is believed to be the last major interstate movement corridor used by Naxal insurgents.

The latest milestone in this operation came on November 28 with the establishment of the Lanka Company Operating Base (COB), located around 135 km from Narayanpur. This is the ninth camp set up by the ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police in under three months, marking a rapid and coordinated push along the Orchha-Lanka axis, once regarded as a fortified Naxal sanctuary.

The Lanka COB, jointly manned by personnel from the ITBP's 44th Battalion, the Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), has been positioned just three kilometres from the Maharashtra border. Its presence effectively disrupts a vital southeastern supply and transit route that previously connected Naxal-affected regions across Garhchiroli (Maharashtra), Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and adjoining areas of Telangana.

This decisive geographic chokehold follows months of sustained deep-forest operations during extreme monsoon conditions. Forward bases at Edjum, Jatloor and Padmeta played a key role in extending domination into the heart of the Naxal belt. The campaign gained significant momentum after senior Naxal operative Basvaraju was neutralised at Boter Hill near one of the frontline camps.

The groundwork for this advance began earlier in 2025 when security forces secured the Narayanpur-Nelangur axis connecting Maharashtra's Laheri region. A series of new positions at Mohandi, Kodliyar and Padamkot brought Kutul--often described as the nerve centre or "capital" of Naxal operations in Abujhmad--under the control of security forces for the first time in decades.

Since the expansion of security infrastructure, authorities report a surge in surrenders among Naxal cadres and sympathisers, signalling a breakdown in command networks and logistical systems in the region.

Beyond its operational impact, the Lanka COB is expected to accelerate long-pending development initiatives. Located six kilometres north of the Indravati River, the camp is seen as a vital link enabling the construction of the Bedre Bridge, a critical project delayed for years due to insecurity in the area.

Security forces believe the breakthrough will pave the way for civilian administration, enabling delivery of essential services, including health care, education, and electricity, to remote tribal communities. Local residents have reportedly welcomed the deployment, expressing hope that the security push will finally bring lasting stability and developmental access to the once-isolated region.

The successful establishment of the Lanka COB marks a turning point in counter-insurgency operations in central India and suggests a shrinking operational space for Naxal activity across Abujhmad. (ANI)

