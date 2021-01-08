Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are gearing up for the upcoming national and international championships of Ice Hockey in Leh, informed the border patrol organisation on Friday.

The forthcoming championships will be held in January-February, 2021.

"Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) women and men teams practicing at Ice Hockey rink in Leh for forthcoming Ice Hockey Championships to be held in January-February, 2021," ITBP tweeted.

A team from Canada will be competing with an Indian team comprising personnel from ITBP, the Indian Army, and so on. (ANI)

