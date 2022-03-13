Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) warrior dogs Julie and Oksana gave birth to 13 puppies near Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday.

The ITBP put out an adoring video of the dog feeding the newly-born puppies.

In a statement, the ITBP said, "This week the ITBP warrior dogs Julie and Oksana brought into this world 13 pups a national augmentation for K9s (NAK) project near Panchkula, Haryana. Julie and Oksana belong to globally acknowledged Malinois breed known for their skills in conflict zones."

Meanwhile, in another video, the ITBP officers can be seen playing kabaddi in the snow in the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

