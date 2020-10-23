By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will take over the control of Parliament canteen from the Northern Railways, which was serving food to Parliamentarians for around 52 years, from November 15.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat sources, Northern Railways has been asked to discontinue its services.

"All procedures are almost complete and there is no need to comment too much on whatever decision has been taken by the government or the officials of Parliament," a Northern Railways official told ANI.

The Northern Railways was running canteens of the Parliament House, Library and Annexe canteen and was providing subsidised food to Members of Parliament, staff and visitors at a fixed rate and menu.

It is likely that ITDC may do away with the current menu and subsidy.

ITDC sources said there will be a review of the menu once the service is started in Parliament House. ITDC will also ensure quality food, they said. (ANI)

