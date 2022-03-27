Gwalior, Mar 27 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said regular international flight services, which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, resumed with full capacity from Sunday.

Also Read | As Fraudsters Try to Update Business Information on #Google Business Profiles … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Due to the outbreak of COVID -19, scheduled international flight services were suspended in March 2020.

Also Read | A Sahadevan Dies: Senior Journalist and Film Critic Passes Away Due to Massive Heart Attack in Kerala.

"Today is a very important day...All regular international flights services resumed with full capacity from today. During the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the international flights were being operated under the air bubble arrangements," Scindia told reporters here.

He said he was confident that people from India are eager to go abroad and vice versa.

"Apart from this, for the summer schedule, 135 new domestic flights were launched today along with 15 international ones. In the morning, the flight service between Gorakhpur and Varanasi was launched. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated it. I took part in the event virtually," Scindia added.

Under the Modi government's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, as many as 91 lakh citizens of the country were provided air connectivity at reasonable rates through 1.75 lakh flights, the Union minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)