Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the opinion leaders of society through Prabuddhajan Sammelan in Bijnor and Amroha.

During this, he appealed for votes in favour of Chandan Chauhan, the joint candidate of RLD and BJP for the local Lok Sabha seat in Bijnor, Om Kumar for the Nagina Lok Sabha seat, and Kunwar Singh Tanwar for the Amroha Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing the people in Bijnor on Friday, the Chief Minister said that this time, it is essential to vote first and then motivate others to vote.

"We must realise the value of each of our votes. With one wrong vote, lawlessness spreads, putting the safety of daughters and businessmen at risk, and terrorism and separatism thrive. But with a 'right vote,' faith and heritage are honoured, and youths get the means of livelihood," Yogi said.

He further said, "With the right vote, the country progresses rapidly and security and prosperity increase. One right vote, Article 370 was abolished in Kashmir, and 'Ek Pradhan, ek nishan aur ek vidhan' has been implemented. After 500 years of waiting, Lord Ram is now seated in his magnificent temple."

He underscored that by electing the Modi government for a third term, the public would be acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long commitment to service.

"Modi's guarantee in the country is to advance the life of every citizen with dignity and respect without discrimination," Yogi said.

The Chief Minister questioned whether parties like SP, BSP, and Congress could achieve such feats.

"Everyone has seen the rule of SP, BSP, and Congress. Everyone got an opportunity, and yet we have seen that the best tenure is of PM Modi. If the vote goes into the wrong hands, curfews are imposed, but if it goes into the right hands, religious processions are organised," Yogi said.

While interacting with enlightened people in Amroha, the Chief Minister highlighted, "Voting for BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar in 2014 brought Amroha closer to Delhi. Conversely, the absence of the right vote in 2019 resulted in a local MP who hesitated to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. This underscores the significance of each vote."

Talking about Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh, he emphasised government recognition.

"By conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Chaudhary Charan Singh, revered as the saviour of farmers, the Indian government has not only recognised his contributions but also those of every resident and farmer in the state," Yogi said.

"After independence, Chaudhary Charan Singh was at the forefront advocating for the welfare of farmers, stressing that India's progress and development go through fields and barns only. PM Modi has expressed his gratitude by honouring him. Now, it is our turn to honour his dedication by giving the reins of the country to PM Modi for the third time," Yogi added. (ANI)

