New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Senior journalist Shobhna Jain was elected as the president of the Indian Women Press Corps, while Parul Sharma and Huma Siddiqui were elected as vice presidents.

Senior journalists Simran Sodhi and Sunita Vakil were elected as general secretary and joint secretary respectively.

Among the executive committee members elected included Mona Parthasarathi, Sujata Shakeel, Sujata Mathur, Narayani Ganesh and Puja Mehra.

The elections to the Managing Committee of the Indian Women's Press Corps were held on April 16.

