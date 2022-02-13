New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Congress' youth wing on Sunday staged a protest near Shastri Bhawan here against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his "father-son" remark targeting party leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded that he tender a public apology.

National president of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV said that the BJP is resorting to "low-level politics" as it fears that it will be defeated in the ongoing assembly polls in the country.

"The chief minister of Assam has crossed all limits of political bankruptcy and lost his mental balance due to the fear of defeat. Sharma's statement is proof of his petty and poor thinking," Srinivas said.

He demanded that Sarma tender a public apology for his statement and respect the dignity of his post.

IYC's national media in-charge Rahul Rao claimed that many workers of the Congress' youth wing who participated in the protest were detained by the Delhi Police.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma had attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

He asked Gandhi whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On Saturday too the members of the Congress' youth and students' wings held protests here against Sarma.

IYC activists led by Srinivas B V had staged a protest near Assam Bhawan, while the National Students' Union of India demonstrated outside its national office.

