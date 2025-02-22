Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): As many as 17 pilgrims travelling from Katra to Jammu were injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near the Manda area of Jammu on Saturday.

The injured include 7 women and 10 men, identified as Anjali (58), Nitesh (35), Sudhir Maheshwari (65), Subash (55), Vrinda (24), Shurti (25), Dhuruv (18), Prachi Sharma (24), Vinod kumar (32), Kartikay Tripathi (28), Kalyani Sharma (25), Himanshu (20), Shreya (23), Sandhya (50), Akshay (29), Aatish (24) and Akansha (27).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Jammu, Fiesel Qureshi shared details about the incident and said, "This bus was going from Katra to Jammu. 19 passengers were there. Almost all of them have been rescued. The driver is still stuck there, and we are trying to rescue him. All the passengers are stable."

The official said that a rescue operation is underway at the site of the incident.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

