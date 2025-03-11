Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus met with an accident near Mahore in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh, confirmed the incident and stated that four critically injured individuals have been referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for advanced treatment.

He said, the mishap took place in Gangot, Mahore, when a tempo traveller en route from Jammu to Sanglikot met with an accident. The injured were promptly shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Local authorities, along with rescue teams, immediately reached the spot and initiated relief operations. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The district administration expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and assured all possible assistance to the injured. (ANI)

