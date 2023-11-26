Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they have arrested three terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from their possession in Baramulla district.

On November 25, during joint Naka checking and patrolling with 13 SIKHLI, 185 BN BSF and Baramulla Police at Kalgai near Jhula Foot Bridge, they intercepted two suspected persons coming from Kamalkote towards NHW carrying bags who were identified as Zameer Ahmad Khanday, son of Azeem Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote and Mohammad Naseem Khanday, son of Abdul Majeed Khanday resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, said official.

During the search, three Chinese grenades and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh were recovered from them. To this effect, a FIR under relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Uri.

During sustained questioning, both the accused disclosed that these illegally acquired grenades and cash had been provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti, the son of Karam Din Bhatti, a resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, so that they could execute any terrorist act.

Accordingly, Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti was picked up for questioning. During questioning, he disclosed that he has supplied these illegally acquired grenades and cash to these persons for the commission of terrorist acts and has also kept one hand grenade and cash at a location known to him near his house.

Consequently, upon his disclosure, one Chinese hand grenade and cash of Rs 2.17 lakh were recovered. He was also arrested in the instant case. Further investigation is going on.More information awaited. (ANI)

