Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Thane-Mumbai green corridor has allowed for a 43-year old woman in Mumbai to recieve a liver transplant on time, with the Green Corridor allowing for 26 kilometres to be covered in 30 minutes.

The Green corridor between Thane and Mumbai allowed for the organ to leave from Jupiter Hospital in Thane at 13:45 and reach Nanavati Hospital at 14:16, covering a distance of 26 kilometres in just 30 minutes.

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The 43-year-old woman from Bhopal was rushed to Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, with acute liver failure, severe jaundice, and altered behaviour, indicating neurological involvement.

According to Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai, her condition was "rapidly worsening, leaving a very narrow window for treatment."

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"As an urgent liver transplant was the only life-saving option to prevent further organ failure, the liver transplant team, led by Dr Gaurav Chaubal, Director - Liver and Multi-Organ Transplant, Nanavati Max Hospital, registered her in the supra-urgent category of the transplant waiting list on Sunday, 8 March," the hospital spokesperson said.

The hospital has also expressed its sincere gratitude to the family in Thane for saving multiple lives and "restoring hope to those with end-stage organ failure."

Mumbai Traffic police shared the details that the Green Corridor Movement was conducted on March 11, from Jupiter Hospital in Thane to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The police said, "The movement began at 13:45 hrs and reached its destination at 14:16 hrs, covering a distance of 26 kilometres in just 30 minutes." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)