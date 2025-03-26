Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Taking a serious note of manipulation of dates of birth in Aadhaar updates, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of six operators found involved in cases of forgery in Rajouri district.

The action followed a review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, which discussed violations by some operators of established guidelines and legal provisions, raising significant concerns about the integrity of the Aadhaar enrolment process.

Officials said that the operators manipulated dates of birth during Aadhaar updates and creation. Following the Deputy Commissioner's directives, the Aadhaar operators were suspended with immediate effect.

The suspended Aadhaar operators were identified as Avais Ahmed (Thanamandi), Mohd Altaf (Chingus), Amrit Anjum (Darhal), Karan Kumar (Kalakote), Abdul Razaq (Kalakote), and Wazar Hussain (Teryath), they said.

The concerned departments have been instructed to immediately halt all Aadhaar-related activities conducted by these operators and to seize their Aadhaar kits.

Legal and departmental proceedings will be initiated according to established norms to ensure accountability and prevent future fraudulent practices, they added.

A detailed inquiry into the matter has been ordered, with the respective Tehsildar instructed to submit a comprehensive report within two days.

