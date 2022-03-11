Srinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,53,403, officials said.

The death toll due to the viral disease remained unchanged at 4,749, they said.

Out of the fresh cases, 12 were from the Jammu division and nine from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at five. Twelve of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 281 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,48,373 people have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 51 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening.

