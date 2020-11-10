Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday banned private practice by medical professionals and practitioners associated with the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here, officials said.

The order to this effect was issued by the commissioner and secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: What Happens After A Party Wins Vidhan Sabha Polls? How Is A Government Formed?.

The order stated that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, no member of the medical or paramedical staff of the SKIMS here shall indulge in private practice in any manner, the officials said.

In case any member of the medical or paramedical staff of the SKIMS is proved to have acted in breach of the rule, it shall amount to misconduct attracting major penalty, besides the person shall be liable for criminal prosecution under relevant provisions of the law, the order said.

Also Read | Babubarhi Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JD(U)’s Mina Kumari Wins, Elected as MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)