Rajouri/Jammu, May 12 (PTI) Taking a cue from the Poonch administration, the district magistrate of Rajouri on Friday banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers in view of the present security scenario in the region.

District Magistrate Vikas Kundal asked all field officers to ensure strict implementation of the order and to disseminate the information among the general public.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Spendings: 164 MLAs in State Spent Funds on Public Meetings, Rallies During Assembly Polls, Says Report.

"In exercise of the powers vested under section 144 CrPC, I, Vikas Kundal, District Magistrate Rajouri, hereby impose complete ban on storage, sale and use of crackers within the territorial jurisdiction of district Rajouri," the order stated.

The order also mentioned about a communication made by Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri who informed that the use of firecrackers, especially during marriage events, is creating a definite confusion among the security forces, army and police, which may lead to inaction many times to respond to a terror attack, particularly during the present security scenario.

Also Read | Mumbai Ram Navami Violence Case: Accused Jameel Merchant Approaches Bombay High Court Seeking Quashing of FIR.

Kundal also warned of action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for any violation.

Notably, security personnel in the entire Pir Panjal region are on high alert with twin terror incidents since April 20 in which 10 army personnel had lost their lives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)