Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's administration is aiming to provide employment opportunities to 80 per cent of the youth over the next five years, said Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), on Tuesday.

Speaking at Maulana Azad Stadium during the Republic day ceremony, Sinha said, "The government is in talks with the leading companies of the country to provide employment opportunities with skill development and soon, concrete results will be visible. Our aim is to provide employment opportunities to 80 per cent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in the next five years".

The LG also mentioned the government, in collaboration with the Tata Group, has initiated a state-of-the-art skill development centre in Baramulla, while adding that a similar type of centre will be made functional in Jammu by February this year.

"The process of filling up 25,000 vacancies in the government is also going on at a rapid pace," he added.

He also hailed the successful conduction of local body polls in the Union Territory.

"For a long time, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were denied grassroots democracy. We have been successful in conducting a violence-free, free and fair elections to District Development Councils (DDC). The high turnout of voters broke the records of many previous elections. I specially congratulate the enlightened citizens, Central Security Forces, Army, Police and Administrative officials for this," he further said.

Sinha also sent a strong message to the separatist forces at work in the area.

"We want to assure all citizens that the political conspiracies and nefarious designs of a neighbouring country will never be allowed to succeed in this land of great people and warriors. The security agencies have effectively controlled violence and those who are trying to fulfil their political motives with the help of this proxy war, are being given a befitting reply," he remarked.

Praising the administration's efforts to bring industries in the region, he said, "At the beginning of this year, we have announced a New Industrial Development Scheme 2021 amounting to Rs 28,400 crores to attract the country's major industries and investment in Jammu and Kashmir and expand existing industries. This scheme, which will continue till 2037, will take industrial investment to the block level so that the goal of equal, balanced and sustainable economic development can be achieved". (ANI)

