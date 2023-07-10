Srinagar, July 10: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal base camp on Monday morning following weather improvement in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As per an official, the administration also resumed Chopper services for the convenience of the pilgrims.The Yatra resumed from the Pahalgam base camp on Sunday afternoon.

The yatra was suspended on Friday following widespread rain and landslides, particularly along the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Amarnath Yatra 2023 Suspended: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, Takes Update on Yatra.

As the weather showed significant improvement on Sunday, a batch of 6,491 pilgrims performed darshan at Amarnath holy cave. Among the 93,929 pilgrims who had paid obeisance at the cave shrine till Sunday included 4,700 men, 1,456 women, 213 children, 116 Sadhus and 6 Sadvis.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday held a meeting with senior administrative, police and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board officials to review arrangements for the annual pilgrimage and restoration of the National Highway stretch that was affected by incessant rainfall.

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway will remain closed on Monday after a portion of a road caved in the Ramban district, J&K Police said earlier in a press note.

Amarnath Yatra Resumes

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra resumes from the Baltal base camp as the weather improves. Chopper service has also resumed. pic.twitter.com/Kx00BqUAVR — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to LG Sinha on Sunday and took updates about Amarnath Yatra which was halted since Friday due to heavy rains. According to an official statement, pilgrims are being assisted during their entire journey by state agencies and civil departments by making all the essentials and facilities available to devotees. Amarnath Yatra 2023: Annual Pilgrimage Temporarily Suspended for Third Consecutive Day Due to Bad Weather Conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the supervision of camp directors, the entire facilities are extended to yatris including 'Langars' (community kitchen), health facilities, assistance by service providers including 'poniwallaa', 'pithuwalas', 'dandiwalas', sanitation, and many other assistance, the statement said. The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.

