Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a security review meeting with senior officials in Srinagar.

The home minister is currently on a visit to the Union Territory.

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials were present at the meeting including J-K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration.

On the last day of his visit to J-K, the second since the abrogation of Article 370, Shah will address a public meeting later in the day in Baramulla.

Before concluding his visit to the Union Territory, Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, the home minister visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra where he offered prayers. Notably, this was Shah's first visit to the holy shrine after being appointed the Home Minister of the Modi government 2.0. His visit, during which he was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, coincided with the ninth day of the ongoing Navratri festival.

Shah addressed a public meeting in the afternoon at Rajouri. "Today's rally in Jammu and Kashmir, slogans of 'Modi, Modi', all of these are answers for those who used to say that if Article 370 is removed, there will be a fire in Jammu and Kashmir, rivers of blood will flow," said Shah.

The Home Minister said that the Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities will be soon given reservations.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon," said Shah.

Stating that the reservation is being possible because of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, a move which was made on August 5, 2019, in Parliament.(ANI)

