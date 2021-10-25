Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday witnessed the Shikara Festival at the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also present with him.

The Union Home Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district earlier today.

His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which have sparked fear in the valley. (ANI)

