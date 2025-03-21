Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): As part of its ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, the Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir attached properties worth Rs 75 lakhs belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to an official release, acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, the police attached a cement-concreted plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Maqbool Lone, a resident of Satkipora. The property, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakhs, was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

Also Read | Assam: Shops to Now Operate 24/7 in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar As Cabinet Approves Extension of Business Hours Statewide; Decision Not Applicable for Liquor Stores, Bars.

In a separate action, Police Station Bijbehara attached commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Gh. Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama. The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property, valued at Rs 15 lakhs, was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities.

"These stringent actions highlight Anantnag Police's firm resolve to eliminate the drug menace and dismantle the financial networks supporting illicit drug trade. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any drug-related activities, ensuring a safer and drug-free society," the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Donald Trump Expects India To Lower Tariffs 'Substantially', but Will Go Ahead With His Plan To Charge Reciprocal Rate.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinar Warriors, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police, recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the "critical" line of communication along Bandipora-Srinagar road.

"ChinarWarriors in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice today, averted a major terror incident, which would have threatened innocent lives of Kashmiri citizens, by recovering and destroying an IED on the critical line of communication along Bandipora - Srinagar Road, Aragam," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"The lED was surgically handled and destroyed, highlighting the commitment of our security personnel, ever committed for the safety of Citizens. Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," the Army added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)