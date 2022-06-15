Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in Shopian encounter.

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Kanjiular area of Shopian in the early hours of Wednesday following which two terrorists were killed.

Also Read | WhatsApp Now Lets You Transfer Data From Android to iOS.

One of the two terrorists was identified as Tufail Ganai. Police recovered incriminating materials and arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol from the site of the encounter.

The other terrorist was identified as Jan Mohd Lone, a resident of Shopian.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Terrorist Who Shot Dead Bank Manager Vijay Kumar From Kulgam, Killed in Shopian.

According to J-K Police, besides other terror crimes, Lone was involved in the killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar on June 2 in the Kulgam district.

The banker, Vijay Kumar, was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam. The banker was shot dead by terrorists in daylight.

The Jammu and Kashmir police killed two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Shopian on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)