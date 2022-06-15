Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 15 (ANI): One out of the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Shopian Encounter on Wednesday had been involved in the killing of Vijay Kumar (bank manager) from Kulgam district, informed the police.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on June 2 in Kulgam district," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

The banker, Vijay Kumar, was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam. The banker was shot dead by terrorists in daylight.

The Jammu and Kashmir police killed two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Shopian on Wednesday.

The terrorists were linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces had jointly conducted the operation. (ANI)

