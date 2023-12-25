Rajouri, December 25: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday visited the Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the security situation in the area even as a Brigadier has been attached for a Staff Court of Inquiry. The inquiry is being conducted by the Army to investigate the death of three civilians who were in Army custody after the Dera ki Gali attack in which four troops were killed and the recurrent losses suffered by the force in the area the last few months, Army sources told ANI here.

The Army Chief visited the area where the recent attacks on security forces have taken place in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. The Army chief was briefed on the situation by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers on the ground and the steps taken to plug the security gaps. Poonch Terror Attack: Army Initiates Court of Inquiry As Police Lodges Murder Case Over Killing of Three Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Chief Manoj Pande Reviews Security in Poonch

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. General Manoj Pande interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute &… pic.twitter.com/QM04NCZpLB — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | J&K: Security visuals from Bufliaz DKG area in Poonch sector. Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Qt4YCLqSwU — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

He was briefed by the senior Army brass there about the ongoing counterterrorism operations and steps taken to further strengthen the security grid. "General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. He interacted with commanders on the ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges, Indian Army said on X.

The Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the 16 Corps, which is going to see a routine change in command as the incumbent Lt Gen Sandeep Jain is handing over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev. The Army Headquarters is also closely watching the situation and keeping track of operations there. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Three Soldiers Killed, Many Injured in Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Poonch (Watch Video).

The Army is also likely to take action and give charge to officers who have dealt with situations in areas where multiple attacks on troops have taken place in this sector. Around two to three major attacks have taken place in the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles area in recent times and a change of command is likely.

A visit by high-level defence ministry functionaries is also expected to take place this week where they will be briefed about the situation on the ground and the steps being taken to address the recent increase in activities by Pakistani terrorists in this area. Indian Army is also further strengthening its preparedness on the Line of Control and the International Border from where these terrorists have been trying to infiltrate into the Indian side from across.

