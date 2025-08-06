Bhaderwah (Jammu Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): Indian Army has significantly intensified its security measures in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah region ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The troops of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles have launched continuous and aggressive patrolling operations across high-altitude meadows and vulnerable forested areas to thwart any potential threat.

With the nation preparing to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, the Army has adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward any attempt to disrupt peace and security in the region.

The patrolling teams, equipped with advanced surveillance gear and supported by intelligence inputs, are maintaining a tight grip on sensitive zones to eliminate any possibility of infiltration or subversive activity.

The Indian Army's presence has been visibly strengthened around key locations, including routes leading to remote hamlets and strategic heights, as part of proactive domination and area sanitisation drills.

Furthermore, this year's celebration will mark the 12th consecutive time Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. (ANI)

