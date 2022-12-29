Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 29 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday opened fire in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir after noticing suspicious movements, along the Line of Control (LoC), army sources informed.

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district at around 8 pm, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

Also Read | Riya Kumari Murder Case: Cops Investigating Financial Motive Behind Killing of Jharkhand-Based Actress and YouTuber.

The development comes just a day after four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)