Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for three hours on Wednesday as the House witnessed ruckus for the third consecutive day over the denial of adjournment of business to discuss the Waqf Act.

According to the revised calendar, Wednesday is the last day of the Budget Session that began on March 3.

The assembly witnessed back-to-back full-day adjournments over the last two days on the Waqf issue after Speaker Abdul Rahim Lather disallowed an adjournment motion moved by some of the ruling National Conference members and their alliance partners on Monday when the house met after a recess of 12 days.

When the House met on Wednesday morning, the NC members once again trooped near the Well to press for the discussion.

Opposition BJP legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma also walked into the Well amid sloganeering by legislators from both sides. Some of them also staged a sit-in.

Due to the pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the house till 1 pm.

