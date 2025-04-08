Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): As the ruckus continued in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, People's Conference (JKPC) chief Sajjad Lone, along with Awami Itehhad Party leader Khursheed Sheikh and other People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLAs, moved the notice of intention to move a resolution for the removal of the J-K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday.

The notice was submitted to the Secretary General, signed by Sajjad Lone, Khursheed, and other MLAs amidst the demand by certain Opposition (except BJP) to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act, which will reform the Waqf Board.

Multiple MLAs, including the National Conference's own MLAs, had raised the issue of reforming the religious board. However, the Speaker refused to list the matter for discussion, citing rule 58, which prohibits the discussion of an Act that is under consideration in court.

However, despite the National Conference-led alliance in the union territory protesting against the Act, opposition parties have accused the former of collaborating with the BJP and just doing theatrics in the assembly, as the party itself had elected the Speaker.

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh on Tuesday accused the ruling NC of having a "fixed match" with the BJP.

"This is a fixed match between the BJP and the NC. The Leader of the House is not here in the assembly; he is busy welcoming the BJP leaders in Tulip Garden," Sheikh told ANI.

Earlier, JKPC chief Sajjad Lone said that the NC MLAs' demand for a discussion "reeks of theatre," as the party's own Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, had denied discussions on the Waqf Bill under Rule 58.

"We, too, want that there should be a resolution. J&K is the only Muslim-majority province in the entire country. Muslims of India deserve that a strong message be sent from here. But for that, the Speaker is not ready. The Speaker has been elected by the NC. If they are serious, they should bring a no-confidence motion against him, remove him and bring in a new Speaker who would allow this," Sajad Lone told reporters.

Today, PDP MLA Waheed Para and other MLAs of the party reached the Well of the House, showing some papers on their resolution. Following this, they were marshalled out. NC leaders, who had also reached the Well of the House, entered into an argument with J&K People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone. NC MLA Altaf Kaloo had moved an adjournment motion and sought time to speak in the House, but the Speaker did not respond.

The BJP, in turn has accused the NC of making an issue over something which the party does not have a say in.

BJP MLA, Satish Kumar Sharma told ANI, "They need to understand the supreme institutions of the country have passed the bill and even become a law after being approved by the President... They are trying to create an issue out of something which is neither in their domain nor in their hands." (ANI)

