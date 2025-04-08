Wardha, April 8: A policeman, his wife and their two minor children were killed after their car collided with a fuel tanker in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police said. The accident took place on Mandgaon-Taroda road in the district on Monday night, they said. The family was returning from a Ram Navami 'mahaprasad' programme in Mandgaon, the Wardha police said. Buldhana Road Accident: 5 Killed, 24 Others Injured After 2 Buses and an SUV Collide on Shegaon-Khamgaon Highway in Maharashtra; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Prashant Vaidya (45), who was attached to Wadner police station in Wardha, lost control over the car while trying to save a wild boar that came in front of the vehicle. The car then crashed into a diesel tanker, an official said. Vaidya, his wife Priyanka (37), son Shreyas (6) and daughter Mai (3) died in the accident, the police said. A probe was on into the incident.