Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) The Srinagar district magistrate on Saturday rejected the ruling National Conference's plea seeking permission to pay homage to the 22 people "martyred" by the forces of the Dogra Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, on July 13, 1931.

The party, in an application sent to the district magistrate, had said that NC president Farooq Abdullah and other senior functionaries intend to visit the graveyard of "martyrs" at Naqshband Sahib near Nowhatta on Sunday.

"The District Administration Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta on 13th July 2025 (Sunday)," Srinagar Police said in a public advisory posted on its handle on X.

The police said the general public is hereby advised to strictly comply with these instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by the district administration.

"Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law," the police warned.

July 13 used to be a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir before the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories in August 2019. A state function would be held every year to honour the "martyrs" who fell to the bullets of the forces of the Maharaja.

However, the administration dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020.

On the day, mainstream political leaders also used to visit the "martyrs' graveyard" to pay homage to the Kashmiris who fell to the bullets of the Dogra army while protesting the rule of the Maharaja.

Last year, several leaders were put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the graveyard.

