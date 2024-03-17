Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Bandipora-Gurez road in the Jammy and Kashmir has been blocked due to multiple snow avalanches on Sunday.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced an extensive clearance operation in the snow avalanche-hit area.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Data: BJP Got Rs 6,986.5 Crore Through Poll Bonds; Future Gaming and Hotel Services Top Donor for DMK.

Earlier in the month, a group of seven local trekkers stranded at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district amid heavy snowfall and avalanches were safely rescued, officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out by a team of officials from the mechanical engineering wing of the Public Works department. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Says Will Have To Take Tough Decisions To Counter Conspiracy To Topple Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)