Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): Baramulla Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers for dealing in illegal drugs and recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of poppy straw from them.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Baramulla Police said, "Baramulla Police arrested four more drug peddlers, recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of Poppy Straw at BABATENG PATTAN/ KALSARI PATTAN/ FEROZPORA TANGMARG and WARIPORA KUNZER. Cases under NDPS Act registered in PS PATTAN/ TANGMARG and KUNZER."

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

