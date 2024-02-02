Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): Baramulla Police have registered 24 cases under the NDPS act, and arrested 39 drug peddlers including 3 hard-core drug peddlers who have been booked under PIT NDPS PSA in Baramulla district during January 2024, according to the official press release.

Police have also recovered contraband substances worth 15.46 lacs, the press release added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the concerted efforts of the Baramulla Police have yielded a notable reduction in drug peddling cases in the year 2023.

"In the year 2023, a total of 264 cases under NDPS Act registered, 75 drug peddlers have been booked under PIT NDPS Act/ PSA, 07 properties with an estimated combined worth of Rs. 3 crores attached; seized contraband worth 34 crores destroyed," Baramulla Police official said.

According to the Baramulla Police, community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace, they added. (ANI)

