Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Bhajan Kirtan was organised at the Durga Mata Mandir in Chanderkote of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna Janmashtami.

The programme featured devotional songs and prayers, drawing a large gathering of devotees. The event was marked with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Additionally, special prayers were offered for the victims of the recent cloudburst in Kishtwar, seeking peace and solace for the affected families.

Devotees across India throng to temples, singing bhajans and taking part in midnight rituals to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Thousands of devotees gathered and participated in celebrations marked by bhajans, chanting of mantras, and sacred rituals.

At the ISKCON temple in Delhi's East of Kailash, large crowds gathered to witness the festivities. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the ISKCON Temple and offered prayers on the occasion.

Prayers were also performed at the ISKCON Temple in Dwarka. Renowned classical dancer Yasmin Singh and her group presented a devotional dance performance at the ISKCON Temple in Dwarka.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I have come from Madhya Pradesh, and my fellow dancers are from different parts of the country. We performed a dance on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I feel fortunate to be performing on the occasion of Janmashtami today... We are very happy... The audience also enjoyed our performance a lot..."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the 22nd Matki Phod event at Tyagraj Stadium.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "This festival teaches us that we should not shy away from our duties even in the most difficult circumstances... We will realise Prime Minister Modi's resolve for a developed India and follow the teachings of Lord Krishna."

Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, is celebrated with special fervour in Mathura, his birthplace, and in Vrindavan, where he spent his childhood.

Across India and beyond, the festival was observed with devotion, joy, and vibrant traditions. (ANI)

