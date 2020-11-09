Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP announced a list of 72 candidates for the first phase of the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections, at its party headquarters here on Monday.

"Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina announced the names of 72 candidates after marathon meetings held with the senior leadership," the party said in a release.

Of them, the names of 35 candidates have been announced for 10 districts in the Jammu region, while the names of 37 nominees have been declared for the 10 districts in Kashmir valley.

The BJP also declared the names of 17 candidates for the urban local body bypolls in the Kashmir region.

The DDC elections will be conducted in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, while counting will take place on December 22. (ANI)

