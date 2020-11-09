Jammu, November 9: After a six-month recess, all the top offices of Jammu & Kashmir government started functioning on Monday from winter capital Jammu following the over 150-year-old tradition called the 'Darbar Move'. Following the tradition set up by the erstwhile Dogra rulers of the state, all the top offices of the government shuttle between the summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu on a six-monthly basis. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on LoC in Poonch District.

Even after the abrogation of the special status and downgrading of the state into two Union territories, the tradition of Darbar Move still continues in J&K. Top offices including those of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and all senior civil and police officers started functioning here Monday morning. Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.0-Magnitude Strikes Near Pahalgam.

Sinha arrived at the civil secretariat in Jammu where he was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour. He later went around the civil secretariat to visit the administrative offices of various departments of the UT.He was accompanied by senior bureaucrats and police officers during his inspection of the administrative departments.

