Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): As part of reviewing preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit here on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Yudhvir Sethi along with party leaders visited the rally site, where the Union Minister will address the gathering, said a press release on Monday.

Shah will address a grand public rally at JDA ground Bhagwati Nagar on June 23, the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Also Read | Germany, Intel Sign Deal for Chip Factory in Magdeburg.

Yudhvir Sethi was accompanied by party leader Vikas Choudhary, Corporator Anil Masoom, Anil, Corporator Surinder Ch, Sushil Sharma, Kanav Sharma, BJYM District President Ramesh Gupta Spokesperson District Jammu, Ankush Mahajna, and Parneeh Mahajan.

During the inspection, Sethi affirmed that the party is committed to highlighting the issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 53rd Birthday: Congress Leader Expresses Gratitude for Birthday Wishes, Says 'Your Support Gives Me Strength'.

The senior BJP leader emphasized that the party is working diligently on a mission mode to ensure the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed confidence that the region will soon become self-reliant, with a boost in economic activity and the guarantee of a peaceful living environment.

Sethi also highlighted the BJP-led government at the Centre's success in winning the hearts of minorities across the country. He contrasted this with the past practices of other political parties, which exploited minorities as vote banks.

Sethi reiterated the BJP's commitment to providing support and upliftment to the underprivileged, underscoring the party's legacy of extending a healing touch to the poor.

"The forthcoming 'Maha' rally, with the presence of the Union Home Minister, holds immense significance for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. It reflects the party's dedication to addressing the concerns of the people and solidifying its position as a driving force in the region," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)