Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained bullet injuries after Pakistan rangers violated the ceasefire along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district late Wednesday night, officials said.

The injured jawan was rushed to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where he was shifted to a Military hospital after receiving first aid.

Doctors at Community Health Centre Ramgarh said that the injured jawan was brought there at around 1 am.

"A 28-year-old BSF jawan with a bullet injury was brought here. After first aid, he was shifted to a Military hospital. He was brought here around 1 a.m. As soon as the information was received, teams of doctors immediately reached here," Dr Shamshad said while speaking to ANI.

The BSF in Jammu said in a statement that it gave a befitting response to the Pakistan Rangers for the ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing on their posts.

"During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops. Detail follows...," Public Relations Officer, BSF, Jammu said in a brief statement.

A local told ANI that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 2-2.30 am.

"There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing and stayed indoors.," the local told ANI.

The firing took place after 4-5 years, he added.

Meanwhile, a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

"One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. (ANI)

