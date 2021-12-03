New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three officers including two engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Jammu and Kashmir for demanding and accepting bribes.

The arrested persons were identified as Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, Superintending Engineer, PK Koul, Technical Officer and Sanjay Koul, Junior Engineer. All were posted in the PWD circle of Udhampur.

CBI stated that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe. It was alleged that the complainant's firm was awarded the tender for construction of a Medical Sub-Centre in the district Reasi during 2017-2018 and the complainant executed some part of the project. It was further alleged that Superintending Engineer, PWD (R&B), Circle Udhampur - Reasi demanded a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh from the complainant for processing the file related to the technical sanction of the said project.

CBI laid a trap and caught the Junior Engineer while demanding and accepting part bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant allegedly on behalf of Superintending Engineer, on the instructions of Technical Officer.

Later, the Superintending Engineer, PWD (R&B) and Technical Officer were also caught.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar.

All the arrested accused were produced before the Court of Special Judge for CBI cases, Jammu. (ANI)

